Wolves Esports sign LFO days ahead of the Charlotte Major

After competing in the first stage of the European League under the LFO banner, the orgless team has signed for Wolves Esports.

Wolves Esports is the esports arm of the English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who currently sits in eighth place.

The announcement comes two days before the start of the Charlotte Major. Wolves’ debut will come on May 16, as the team will face the Chiefs and Astralis.

LFO stands for Looking For Org, as the team had to play the first stage of the EUL in an orgless status as Team Vitality decided to part ways with the roster. Despite the bad news for the French side, the team signed one of the country’s best promises in Yanis “Mowwwgli” Dahmani, who joined in place of Medhi “Kaktus” Marty.

Wolves Esports announced a partnership with the esports organization Evil Geniuses back in July 2021 – which makes this the closest EG has been to Siege since leaving the scenario back in Apr. 2020.

Wolves Esports will compete in the Charlotte Major with the following roster: