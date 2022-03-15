When does the R6 esports 2022 season start?

Following TSM's 3-1 victory over Team Empire at the Six Invitational 2022 Grand Final, the top-flight rosters have had the chance to make roster moves to get ready for the 2022 season, which is expected to start on March 16.

However, each region has its own kick-off day, with every competition beginning between March 16 and March 29. Let's have a look at every competition.

Read more: R6 Esports 2022 Season start on Mar. 16, map pool expands, attacker repick introduced

When does the BR6 2022 season start?

The Brazilian campaign will start on March 26 and will see two game days per week. The very final week of the competition is the exception to the rule, as teams will have up to three game days to play between the 15 and 17 of April.

The rest of LATAM regional divisions — the South American and the Mexican championship — will begin on the 23rd and 26th of March, ending on the 8th and 10th of April, respectively.

Note: The LATAM Playoffs graphic posted by Ubisoft seems to be wrong.

Once the LATAM regional competitions conclude, the best teams from each region will play in the LATAM playoffs, which will be played between April 23 and May 1.

When does the NAL 2022 season start?

Meanwhile, the North American League will begin two weeks later, with the first play-day is expected to take place on March 29. Every week will see two game days, with the stage concluding on March 27.

The best four teams will be qualified for the May Major, which will take place in the United States.

When do APAC North and APAC South seasons start?

On the other hand, APAC will have four game days per week, as Wednesdays and Fridays will be for APAC North matches while Thursdays and Saturdays will be for APAC South.

The APAC Playoff dates have also been announced, as this will run for three weeks — between April 20th and May 5th.

When does the European League 2022 season start?

When to the European League, the schedule hasn't been released yet. According to Ubisoft, "details about the European League will be shared soon."

Later on, R6Esports' Twitter account announced that the season will start this month despite not having an official date yet.

What format will be used in Rainbow Six Siege?

So far, the formats of the competitions haven't been revealed. Last year, competitions followed a best-of-one map round-robin league, which meant teams faced each other once each stage in a match to the best of just one map.

In the case of teams being tied after twelve rounds played, three-round overtime was played. The winner would be awarded two points while the loser would get one.

With many new features being included in the professional scenario, including three new maps and the controversial attacker repick, a change in the competitions' formats wouldn't be that strange.

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that it will presumably stay the same as last year.