W7m esports qualify for Six Invitational 2026

W7m esports have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after a 2-1 victory against FaZe Clan in South America's Regional Finals. The Six Invitational 2025 champions began the series with a 7-4 win on Bank, which was reverted by the Bulls after 7-5 and 7-2 wins on Clubhouse and Kafe Dostoyevsky, respectively.

With their victory over FaZe Clan, w7m esports have moved to ninth place on the Global Standings with 750 SI Points, surpassing the already-qualified sides of Wildcard, ENTERPRISE Esports, and Shopify Rebellion. The Bulls will have the chance tomorrow to increase their tally as they will face off against FURIA in South America's Upper Bracket Final.

Alongside w7m esports, the South America League will be represented at the Six Invitational 2026 by FaZe Clan and FURIA. Another team that could secure a spot in the upcoming days is Ninjas in Pyjamas, who will play tomorrow against the winner of the clash between Team Liquid and LOUD.

