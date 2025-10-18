W7m esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich after victory over Team Liquid

W7m esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a 2-1 victory over Team Liquid. The series began with a flawless victory for the Bulls, including a 2.55 performance by Luccas "Paluh" Molina. Although the Blue Cavalry forced map three, w7m esports ended up clinching the last available BLAST R6 Major Munich spot with a 7-4 victory on Bank.

Match stats: w7m esports 2-1 Team Liquid

Today's match was extremely important for both sides as they headed to the game with 50 SI Points each. Missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Munich was going to be a big blow for the defeated roster, as their only opportunity to add a substantial amount of SI Points to their tally would be through the Regional Finals. Now, we know Team Liquid will be the ones under big threat of missing out on the Six Invitational 2026.

Curiously enough, w7m esports' two best players were the two former Team Liquid members Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes and Luccas "Paluh" Molina, who finished the series with average SiegeGG ratings of 1.18 and 1.16, respectively.

The Bulls' qualification for the BLAST R6 Major Munich comes a few hours after Ninjas in Pyjamas' victory over LOS. These two lineups followed the footsteps of FaZe Clan and FURIA, who will meet tomorrow in the Upper Bracket Final. It's also worth mentioning Dplus' presence in Munich, as the South Korean powerhouse will compete in November's Major with a full-Brazilian roster.

