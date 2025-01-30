Ubisoft releases Year of the Snake bundles in Rainbow Six Siege

To celebrate the Year of the Snake, Ubisoft has released two exclusive bundles to Rainbow Six Siege. These bundles include cosmetics themed around the Chinese festivity.

Here's everything you need to know about the Year of the Snake bundles released to Rainbow Six Siege!

Snake Zodiac Bundle

The Snake Zodiac Bundle is a universal bunde, which means all items included in this cosmetic pack can be used on any Rainbow Six Siege operator.

The Snake Zodiac Bundle includes the following items:

Year of the Snake universal weapon skin

Year of the Snake universal attachment skin

Year of the Snake universal drone skin

Year of the Snake universal operator card background

Serpent's Boon weapon charm

Players can purchase the Snake Zodiac Bundle with Renown and R6 Credits. The price of the bundle will be different depending on if you are a premium battle pass owner or not. These are the different bundle prices:

Premium battle pass owners: 63,000 Renown or 1,512 R6 Credits

Non-Premium battle pass owners: 70,000 Renown or 1,680 R6 Credits

Dokkaebi Lunar Bundle

The Dokkaebi Lunar Bundle is exclusive to the South Korean attacker. However, as the bundle includes a skin for her Mk 14 EBR Marksman Rifle, this means that Aruni will also have access to the cosmetic.

The Dokkaebi Lunar bundle includes the following items:

Five Direction Protection weapon skin for Dokkaebi and Aruni's Mk 14 EBR Marksman Rifle

Vermilion South headgear

Tactical Hanbok uniform

Icon of Health universal operator card background

Lucky Pouch weapon charm

Just like the Snake Zodiac Bundle, players can purchase the Dokkaebi Lunar Bundle with R6 Credits or Renown. Players who own a premium battle pass will also earn a discount. These are the prices depending on if you own a premium battle pas or not:

Premium battle pass owners: 63,000 Renown or 1,512 R6 Credits

Non-Premium battle pass owners: 70,000 Renown or 1,680 R6 Credits

