Ubisoft postpone Operation Deep Freeze's release

Ubisoft have decided to postpone the release of Operation Deep Freeze due to the upcoming season needing "further testing to ensure the best experience or players."

Throughout the morning, multiple content creators teased the possibility of a delay coming to Operation Deep Freeze's release. Now, the rumor has been confirmed.

Despite Ubisoft's announcement about Operation Deep Freeze's delay, we don't know what the new date will be. However, rumors say that the delay will last for one week, which means Operation Deep Freeze should come to Rainbow Six Siege on Dec. 5.

We will update this article as soon as Ubisoft releases another update regarding the situation.