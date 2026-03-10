Twisted Minds confirmed as an Europe and MENA League 2026 Affiliated Team

Twisted Minds have confirmed today they have joined the Europe and MENA League 2026 as an Affiliated Team after taking over MACKO Esports' spot in the competition.

Twisted Minds' current lineup includes the former Team Falcons squad that competed at the Six Invitational 2025. Despite their Top 8 finish in Boston, the team couldn't reach Europe and MENA's top flight after back-to-back defeats in last season's Challenger Series. It was the biggest upset in the tournament as they were the favorites to win it.

In Year 10, Twisted Minds mainly took part in the eSaudi League 2025. After winning the first eSaudi League 2025 Major and finishing in second place in the second one, the team bounced back with another first-place finish in the third and final Major of the calendar. Finally, Twisted Minds became regional champions after taking down Geekay Esports in the eSaudi League 2025 Championship grand final.

Later on, Twisted Minds were one win away from qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026. Unfortunately for them, their 1-2 victory against Project Zero saw them missing out on Paris. Days later, the European orgless mix was acquired by Team Heretics.

The news of Twisted Minds making it into Europe and MENA's top flight come a few days after another MENA esports organization, Geekay Esports, announced they had acquired Gen.G Esports' spot. In other words, the BLAST R6 2026-27 esports season will have two MENA esports organizations competing in Rainbow Six Siege's esports top flight.