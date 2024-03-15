Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege gets massive discount on Steam

With Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Steam numbers reaching player peaks last seen in April 2021, Ubisoft is introducing a massive discount to the standard version of the game on Steam. Starting today and until Mar. 21, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will be on Steam for USD$3,99 — an 80% discount on its original price.

Is it worth trying out Rainbow Six Siege?

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is a complex FPS. To master it, new players must spend time improving their mechanical skills and memorizing the maps and operators' abilities. With over 20 maps and 70 operators, these numbers put off many newcomers: Siege is complicated to learn.

However, we still think giving Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege a chance is worth it. Ubisoft's title is different from other shooters like Valorant or Overwatch 2. While those are colorful and quickly-paced, Siege is a game where composure, strategy, and teamwork play a crucial part in the final result. While being mechanically skilled at the game is key (especially in the higher ranks) that's not what Siege's hype is about.

This being said, here's a piece of advice for you: if you want to give Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege a solid chance, enjoy the process of learning the game. Don't expect to purchase the game and instantly be good at it. You will need time to learn how to drone, how to move around the maps, how each operator works, and the calls to communicate with your teammates. But, eventually, you will be able to enjoy the real Siege experience: strategy, teamwork, and a lot of thinking!

Rainbow Six Siege Steam editions

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege discount for the standard edition of the game will be on Steam until Mar. 21. However, players can purchase different editions from Steam's online store, including the following:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for USD$39,99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition for USD$79,99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition for USD$99,99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Bundle for USD$19,99

The difference between the prices of each game is the number of operators unlocked. Purchasing the standard edition includes every map and mode available, but that's it. You will only have access to Recruit, and you will have to work your way up in the game to unlock every operator in the pool.

The Deluxe Edition includes every operator from Year 1 to Year 2, the Operator Edition includes every operator from Year 1 to Year 7, and the Ultimate Edition includes every operator in the game and four operator sets. However, with the current 80% discount applied, the Ultimate Edition would be over 80 euros more expensive than the standard edition.

Starting the game with just a few operators can be annoying, especially during the first days. The lack of operators to play makes the experience monotone. However, unlocking the first operators released in the game is easy if you keep playing and completing the weekly objectives.

No more excuses: we encourage you to try Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege! Don't forget to check out our guides for newcomer players, which can be found in the Newcomer section.