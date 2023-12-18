Team Secret to compete at Malta Cyber Series 2023 Finals

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti

Team Secret's Rainbow Six Siege roster has been announced as one of the two invited Europe League teams to compete at the Malta Cyber Series 2023 Finals.

The news come two days after Team Secret obtained a spot at the R6 South Breach Finals, Europe's main off-season competition. The Six Invitational 2023 champions G2 Esports qualified as well.

Only six teams will compete at the Malta Cyber Series 2023 Finals, as four teams from the MCS Last Chance Qualifiers will join the two invited rosters. As of now, only one open qualifier has been played, where Into The Breach and Team 86 came out as winners.

With seven more open qualifiers to be played, European teams still have plenty of chances to qualify for the Finals, which will be played in Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.