Team Secret follow G2 Esports steps and qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup

Team Secret have become the second team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup after taking down Team Falcons in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Team Secret's victory against Team Falcons came right after G2 Esports defeated Virtus.pro in the other Upper Bracket Semifinals. Therefore, technically, the samurai were the first team to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup.

Despite finishing in second place in the group stage, Team Secret probably weren't the favorites to win today's BO3. However, they proved those people wrong, taking down the current Esports World Cup champions Team Falcons with 7-5, 7-2 wins on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Lair.

With this result, Team Secret have moved to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, where they will play against G2 Esports. While both teams have already secured a spot to compete in the Esports World Cup, the winner of the next series will qualify for the region's Stage 1 Grand Final and secure themselves, at least, 150 SI Points.

Meanwhile, next week, the winner of the series between Team Falcons and MACKO Esports, and Virtus.pro and Gen.G Esports will also qualify for the Esports World Cup.

