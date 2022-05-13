Team oNe's Dotz momentarily stuck in Brazil, hopes to join rest of team soon

Team oNe's player João "Dotz" Miranda has not been allowed to travel to Mexico together with the rest of the squad, according to the team's IGL Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi.

According to Lagonis, there was a problem with Dotz's documentation. Both Team oNe and Ubisoft tried to find a way to solve the issue with no luck.

Lagonis' tweet also reveals Team oNe's members have been allowed to travel to Mexico. Meanwhile, the team can only wait and hope Dotz can join them in the following days.

Team oNe isn't the only team traveling to Mexico for the Charlotte Major. Both w7m esports and FURIA Esports are headed there this week compete in the first international event of the season after the three teams couldn't secure US visas in time.

Catch the Six Charlotte Major from 16 to 22 May.