Team Liquid qualify for Siege's Esports World Cup playoffs

Team Liquid have qualified for Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup playoffs after defeating PSG Talon and Team Bliss on the first day of action.

The Brazilians beat the South Koreans on Consulate as a 4-2 attacking half was followed by a flawless defensive performance. Curiously enough, the Blue Cavalry's game against Team Bliss also took place on Consulate. After another 4-2 attacking half, the Brazilians defeated the Australians following a well-executed Luccas "Paluh" Molina clutch.

With this result, Team Liquid joined Team BDS in Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup playoffs, as the Europeans became the first to survive the group stage after two one-sided victories against Team Cruelty and w7m esports. Later today, both teams will be joined in the playoff bracket by the winners of Group B's Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Meanwhile, Team Bliss' defeat against Team Liquid means that the Australians will play against Spacestation Gaming tomorrow in a BO3 series for a chance to clinch a playoff spot.