Talon Esports parts ways with AzzyyyS and saeyeora

Banner image: Talon Korea

Talon Esports has parted ways with Mazaki "AzzyyyS" Someya and Im "saeyeora" Seung-hwan. According to Talon's announcements on Twitter, both players have terminated their contracts by mutual agreement with the team.

AzzyyyS had joined Talon in Nov. 2019, being the only remaining player from the end of Talon's 2019 roster. Meanwhile, saeyeora joined exactly one year ago in Jun. 2021. However, saeyeora's last official game with the team dates back to Sep. 2021, as he was then benched.

Talon Esports finished in second place in APAC North Stage 1. The South Koreans were one round away from the Charlotte Major, as Dire Wolves' 8-7 victory in the third map of the APAC Playoffs upper bracket semifinals pushed Talon to the lower bracket, where they lost to Elevate.

Talon would eventually finish in fifth place after defeating South Korean powerhouse DWG KIA, a result that gave the team 225 SI Points.