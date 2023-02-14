Soniqs eliminated from Six Invitational 2023 by Astralis

Soniqs have been eliminated from the Six Invitational 2023 by regional rivals Astralis after a 1-2 loss in the first round of the lower bracket.

The North Americans were seen as one of the tournament favourites following the signing of Ben "CTZN" McMillan from G2 Esports after the end of Stage 3. In an interview with SiegeGG ahead of the Six Invitational 2023, Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil described this team as having "no ceiling" -- and that's how it looked like at the start of their Invitational campaign.

Soniqs finished in second place in their group, just behind MNM Gaming and looked in good nick. However, after picking DarkZero Esports in the first round of the upper bracket, they were dealt with a surprising 1-2 loss.

Falling to the lower bracket, they started brightly against Astralis after winning the first map 7-5, but lost the subsequent two by identical scorelines.

Astralis now move on to play LOS oNe in their bid to string together a deep lower bracket run, while Soniqs will watch the rest of the event from the sidelines.