Six Invitational 2026 to be played in Paris' Adidas Arena, pre-sale registrations are now open

Ubisoft have revealed today that the Six Invitational 2026 will be played in Paris' Adidas Arena. The pre-sale registrations are now open and will close on September 16 at 5 PM CEST.

Paris' Adidas Arena is an indoors venue that has a capacity of 8,000 people for sporting events and 9,000 people for concerts and shows. The stadium was inaugurated on February 11, 2024, meaning the arena will be just one year old in the weekend of the Six Invitational 2026.

The pre-sale registrations are now open and will close on September 16 at 5 PM CEST. Five lucky people who register will be given a pair of "Carré Or" tickets, which are valued at around USD$412 each. If that's not your case, people who get four tickets at once will get a 15% discount. For more information, you can check out Ubisoft's official blog post here.

The Six Invitational 2026 will be the first edition to be played in Europe since the Six Invitational 2022, which was played in Sweden. Back then, the event had no crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the last international Rainbow Six SIege tournament to be celebrated behind closed doors, as the next one was the Six Charlotte Major.

It's also worth mentioning that this will be the second-ever Six Invitational to be played in Paris, France, with the first one being played in France's capital city in February 2021.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.