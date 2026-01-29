Six Invitational 2026 Group A: Storylines, teams, fixtures, and more!

With the Six Invitational 2026 being just around the corner, it's time to get ready for the biggest competition of Rainbow Six Siege of the year. Twenty of the best teams in the world will face off in Paris, France, as only one will be able to lift the hammer.

The first stage of the Six Invitational 2026 is the Group Stage. Divided into four groups of five rosters each, Group A is the most unusual one. It includes the BLAST R6 Major Munich champion, M80, as well as Weibo Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas, BNK FEARX, and Team Heretics—who qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 as Project Zero.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2026 Group A:

Teams

Here's a look at the teams that are included in Group A:

M80

M80 are the favorites to take the group's top seed. Three months after winning the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the North American lineup has proven its strength on the international stage—with four of their five players having won two BLAST R6 Majors within the last two years.

Despite the team's win in Germany, the roster's end to the season wasn't as good as it could have been as they finished in third place in North America's Regional Finals after back-to-back defeats against Shopify Rebellion and Spacestation. Regardless of their most-recent result, the team has nothing else to prove at the Six Invitational 2026. Led by the triple-hammer lifter Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten, the squad will likely suppose a big threat to any team and are one of the main championship contenders in Paris.

Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming have enough reasons to believe in a deep run at the Six Invitational 2026. The Asian mix have been a powerhouse in their region, grabbing back-to-back stage championships this year, as well as clinching a Top 8 finish at the Esports World Cup 2025 and winning APAC's Regional Finals. Overall, that left the Chinese esports organization with prize pool earnings of almost USD$200,000 in their first season—with their Six Invitational 2026 earnings yet to be added.

On paper, Weibo Gaming are expected to fight the top spot against M80. Whilst the Americans are the clear favorites to prevail over the rest of the teams in the group, Weibo Gaming have repeatedly shown they could have what it takes to produce an upset.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas have grown a ton since the beginning of the season. The Brazilians went from missing out on all international competitions played in Year 9 to qualify for every single international competition played in Year 10—reaching the playoffs in all of them.

At the same time, it's also fair to say that the ninjas' last six months have been heavily defined by the slimmest of margins. First, they qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a thrilling three-overtime clash against LOS which could have gone either way. Later, in Munich, the Brazilians reached the playoffs after having lost their first two Swiss Stage matches—their initial losses against w7m esports and Weibo Gaming were followed by BO3 wins against Spacestation, Shopify Rebellion, and Team BDS, with the latter concluding with a maximum overtime win for the shinobi.

All in all, the ninjas are an experienced side with plenty of individual qualities, but the truth is that they have looked inconsistent and volatile. They have been able to overcome the toughest situations, but it wouldn't have been crazy to see them missing out on Paris either. The Six Invitational 2026 offers the ninjas a chance to make a statement in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest stage.

BNK FEARX

South Korea's super roster heads to the Six Invitational 2026 after a season that could be divided into two halves. In the first one, the black-and-yellow roster collected a Top 8 finish in RE:L0:AD, won APAC North's first stage and qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, in the second one, the South Koreans finished in fifth place and missed out on APAC's Munich Major Qualifier. In the Regional Finals, FEARX could only finish in third place after defeats against Elevate and only one victory against the Chiefs.

Expectations around FEARX at the Six Invitational 2026 are low, mainly due to the team's lack of results at international competitions. The South Koreans' performance in RE:L0:AD is, so far, an exception to the rule. In Paris, their main mission will be to survive the group stage.

Team Heretics

Team Heretics—until earlier today known as Project Zero—qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after winning Europe and MENA's Last Chance Qualifier. The European mix is the first Tier 2 roster to qualify for the Six Invitational since MKERS won Europe's LCQ in December 2020.

Having the European roster among the twenty teams at the Six Invitational 2026 is one of the most unique storylines this edition has to offer. Despite their lack of international experience, especially compared with the rest of teams in the group, the Europeans are expected to put blood, sweat, and tears to reach the playoffs. Their first match against BNK FEARX is likely going to set the expectations around the lineup.

Storylines

Here's a look at the main three storylines in the Six Invitational 2026 Group A:

GohaN to face off NiP in international stage return

Guilherme "gohaN" Alf is making a return to the international stage as the Six Invitational 2026 will be his first international appearance as a head coach. Curiously enough, Weibo Gaming's first match will be against Ninjas in Pyjamas, where gohaN made his last steps as a professional player.

Back in September 2019, gohaN joined the team to replace Gabriel "pino" Fernandes. One month later, the change was reversed. Over six years later, pino is the only remaining player in Ninjas in Pyjamas from that roster.

BNK FEARX back to SI after two years

BNK FEARX is making a return to the Six Invitational after missing out on the Six Invitational 2025. Back then, South Korea was represented by PSG Talon's roster.

The last time BNK FEARX competed at a Six Invitational was in 2024 when they reached the playoffs after beating Geekay Esports for fourth place in their group. Back then, they also shared the group with Ninjas in Pyjamas. Both teams have shared a group in 2022 and 2024–the South Koreans' last two SI qualifications.

M80 drawn with Asian core once again

M80 and Weibo Gaming's core have been put into the same Six Invitational group for the third time in a row. The first time they shared a group was at the Six Invitational 2024 when the Asian lineup played for Bleed Esports. The second time happened a year later, in Boston, when M80 shared the group with Team Joel. Finally, the third time will happen this year as M80 and Weibo Gaming will face off.

Curiously enough, just like last year, at the Six Invitational 2025, both teams have been put in Group A.

Matches

Here's a look at the matches in Group A of the Six Invitational 2026 and when they will be played:

February 2

11 PM CET: Team Heretics vs. BNK FEARX

2:30 PM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Weibo Gaming

February 3

11 PM CET: Weibo Gaming vs. BNK FEARX

2:30 PM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. M80

February 4

11 PM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Heretics

2:30 PM CET: M80 vs. Weibo Gaming

February 5

11 PM CET: BNK FEARX vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

2:30 PM CET: M80 vs. Team Heretics

February 6

11 PM CET: Weibo Gaming vs. Team Heretics

2:30 PM CET: M80 vs. BNK FEARX

