Six Invitational 2023 Day 3 Key Takeaways: w7m demolish SSG, Liquid winless so far, BDS lose again

Day 3 of the Six Invitational 2023 is now over, with two remaining.

Spacestation abysmal against w7m

Spacestation Gaming were all over the place against w7m esports, as the Brazilians only conceded one round against the astronauts -- the first round of the series. From there, Spacestation Gaming couldn't react to w7m esports' clear superiority and crashed to a 1-7 and 0-7 defeat.

Joao "Jv92" Vitor was the best player on Chalet, saving his teammates in Chalet's round four with a 1v2 clutch. His SiegeGG Rating on the first map was 1.98, as he got 13 kills in eight rounds.

Meanwhile, Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina stole the show on Border, getting a K-D of 13-2 (+11) and a SiegeGG Rating of 2.22 after only seven rounds played.

It's also worth mentioning that Spacestation got six entry kills against w7m, but could only convert one into a round win.

In the other game of the group, KOI defeated Elevate by 2-0 after two very close matches -- Bank (8-7) and Chalet (7-5). In the latter, KOI came back from a five-round disadvantage, securing revenge for their 2022 loss.

Marshmallows' molotovs burn Team Liquid

MNM Gaming's Six Invitational 2023 win streak has gone up to three matches, as the marshmallows defeated Team Liquid today. With victories on Kafe (7-4) and Clubhouse (8-6), MNM head to the fourth day of competition in first place in Group B.

While MNM dominated the Brazilians on Kafe, where the difference could have been bigger if it wasn't for Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi's clutch in round three, Liquid had control of the match's pace on Clubhouse.

However, MNM's players clutched four of their six defensive rounds to surge 5-1 ahead on the scoreboard. Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard, with two clutches, and Fatih "Solotov" Türker and Nathan "Nathan" Sharp, with one clutch each, were key in the team's victory in overtime.

Moreover, MNM Gaming's retake capacity was on point today, with the team stopping three plants on Clubhouse. All of that gave the marshmallows the four points just before facing Soniqs in their final match of the group stage.

Jönköping Major champions lose again

The Jönköping Major champions Team BDS couldn't defeat LOS oNe in the Brazilians second match of the group stage.

Just like in BDS's loss against the Japanese side CAG, the European team won on Skyscraper to get the initial advantage in the series. However, their opponents would perform a brilliant comeback after winning on Villa and Chalet to take three points in 2-1 fashion.

The match saw a total of 11 clutches, with Gabriel "Maia" Maia stealing the show on Chalet with a 1v4 clutch on the basement. Yet, despite LOS oNe's strong start, the Brazilians had to work to get the win as BDS won five consecutive rounds to make it to 4-5.

In the other game of the group, Astralis had no problems defeating CAG as the Japanese team could only win six rounds.

M80 defeat Heroic amidst glitch controversy

M80 defeated Heroic in for their second victory in the group stage. The first two maps ended in 8-6 scores, with the Europeans taking the first map after winning six rounds in a row, recovering from 2-6.

Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, who was M80's best player against FaZe Clan on Day 1, led the NAL roster with an overall SiegeGG Rating of 1.36. He proved to be very important on Border, where he got two clutches, and on Bank, where he clutched once.

In the final map of the series, DiasLucas's Rating was 2.31 as he got a K-D of 15-1 (+14) and a perfect KOST.

Meanwhile, on Heroic, Marc "Jume" Steinmann was a headache for M80 as the German got nine entry kills and eight opening deaths -- a clear reflection that he was constantly at the forefront of his team's attacks and defenses.

Although the match was intense enough on the server, it got even more dramatic after Adam "nudl" Hryceniak's controversial play in round seven of Bank. The Heroic player used an exploit to kill Léo "Kyno" Figueiredo's Montagne in a post-plant scneario. Eventually, the admins' decision was to replay the round, but M80 took the win anyway and won the map 7-1.

Meanwhile, the other Group D match saw a triple overtime thriller between DarkZero Esports and Team Secret. The first two maps finished with 8-6 scores, while the third was an 8-7 in DarkZero's favour after Nick "njr" Rapier got 47 kills overall -- the second-highest ever in a Six Invitational BO3 match.