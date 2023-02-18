Siege is removing reload cancelling; here's what it means

Operation Commanding Force is now a reality!

Rainbow Six Siege today announced the upcoming season of the game, called Y8S1 Operation Commanding Force. As a tonne of new content will be released, we had a look at one of the new features that will be included with the newest operation: Reload Rework.

Reload Rework will change the game significantly. Despite not looking like the deepest of changes, this new update changes how players will take gun fights from now on.

Keep on reading to know more about Reload Rework and how to adapt to it!

Read more: Here is why Siege’s new operator Brava is going to be a game-changer with her hacking drone

Siege's Reload Rework

Before Operation Commanding Force, players were able to start the reload animation and cancel it at any given moment. This was usually an instantaneous process, with all of the bullets from the magazine that was briefly removed then magically restored and ready to be fired.

But that's not going to be the case from now. With Operation Commanding Force, reloading is going to be more difficult.

Starting with the launch of the new operation, if players cancel the reload animation midway (after the magazine is removed), they will only be able to shoot the one bullet that is already in the chamber. Once you shoot that last bullet, you will have to completely reload the weapon to use it again.

In other words, if you find yourself reloading in the middle of a gunfight, you will probably die.

With the new reloading system, players will have to be wiser and think twice about when is it better to reload. You don't want to find yourself in a difficult situation!

When is the next operation of Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming operation is expected to be released on Mar. 7.

It will include a new operator, called Brava, whose unique gadget is the Kludge drone that can hack defensive gadgets.

Brava's drone is the combination of Mozzie and Twitch. Brava's drones can hack cameras and even traps like Lesion Gu, Kapkan traps, or even Evil Eyes, which once hacked can only be triggered by defender operators.

Operation Commanding Force will include other features like Mousetrap, an anti-cheat system made for console players, and more.

Check out our general coverage on Operation Commanding Force to know more about the upcoming season!

And, if you are interested in Rainbow Six Siege's esports, new details for tthe 2023 season are coming soon, including details about the location of events, a new competition structure, and more!

Operation Commanding Force is looking to be something big; you don't want to miss out on anything!