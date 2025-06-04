Several EU Countries Have Introduced Stricter Regulations on Loot Boxes in Games in 2025

Loot boxes are a contentious subject for many EU countries. Essentially viewed as a form of gambling, many games that use loot box mechanics as rewards have been reclassified and faced backlash across the European gaming market. As the use of these techniques matures, more countries across the EU are enforcing harsher regulations on the use of loot boxes and similar gamification techniques.

You might know that the as one of the foremost areas of consumer protection in the world, the EU has many markets that see heavy regulation for the benefit of consumers. The gaming market is one that has seen widespread adoption and discussion worldwide. In particular, the use by many modern games of casino-like techniques to capture the attention of players, such as loot boxes.

While gambling activities are legal and regulated in many European countries, disguising gambling mechanics in games to try and capture the interest of players is a contentious issue that many governments look harshly on. Interestingly, the existence of online casino platforms that, as first reported by BonusBezDepozytu.org, offer no deposit bonuses and provide gambling services to consumers is welcome in many countries across the EU. The consumer protection agencies and the governments of some EU countries take issue with the disguising of gambling activities and dodging the regulatory environments set up to protect consumers.

2025 is seeing some governments, frustrated by an increasing proliferation of loot box mechanics, introduce harsher regulations to combat them and protect consumers.

What are Loot Box Mechanics, and Why are They so Maligned?

We're sure that you have encountered some of these loot box mechanics in the past. The cliff notes version is that these mechanics are designed in such a way as to get a psychological hook into players. They offer the possibility of expensive or rare rewards, with no guarantee. Often, loot box mechanics require some form of purchase from players and will give them in-game cosmetics or items in return.

Some games use loot box mechanics that players can acquire simply by playing or as a function of the gameplay loop, and these games are not usually the cause of any ire from government regulatory bodies. It is when games demand that players spend real money to acquire a random item, which is usually next to worthless, that regulatory bodies see that they have a need to step in.

The psychological chance and reward system that loot boxes make use of is the exact same one that is triggered by slot machine gameplay. Because of this, many countries in the EU and elsewhere consider these loot box mechanics to be gambling, and thus, must be regulated and labelled as such. Especially in cases where game developers intentionally lead players towards wanting to buy loot boxes, consumer protection groups have raised concerns.

There is some good news we can share with you on this front. Famously, some games like Star Wars Battlefront 2 had loot box mechanics, but have since removed them due to backlash, leading to a much healthier in-game experience for players. Other games feature randomness heavily as an aspect of gameplay, but without demands for constant inputs of players' money, the danger these games offer is minimal.

So Which Countries Have the Harshest Regulations on Loot Boxes?

We've mentioned broadly that some EU countries have strong regulatory environments here, but you probably would like to know exactly which ones. In no particular order, the following countries have the strongest stances on loot box regulation:

Belgium

In many ways, Belgium was the front-runner for much of this regulation. They first classified loot boxes as 'games of chance' in 2018 and demanded that they be subject to Belgian gambling laws. As of 2025, an Antwerp Court decision has positioned loot boxes bought for real money as being unlawful.

Netherlands

Similarly to Belgium, the Netherlands considers loot boxes bought with real money that offer in-game advancements to be unlawful. Any games with loot boxes as a purchase option must comply with other gambling laws in the country. Particularly, any games that are designed for children must contain no loot boxes whatsoever.

France

In France, game developers must include protection measures that prevent minors from being able to purchase loot boxes without parental consent and an adult account holder's verification. Otherwise, they are not considered to be gambling activities.

Germany

Germany has instituted regulations that state that games with loot boxes must not only clearly state the existence of loot boxes and include a gambling warning, but loot boxes must include a probability chart for what can be won and how likely each item is.

Austria and Spain

Similarly to France, Austria and Spain have implemented protections aimed at separating loot box mechanics from players under 18.

What Might the Future Hold?

It should be as clear to you as it is to us that this regulatory environment can only move in one direction. These regulations will only become more strict as knowledge about the insidious draw of loot boxes becomes more commonplace.

For game developers, this means that they must adapt and provide a fair environment to players, as games like Star Wars Battlefront 2 have, or they will face increasingly harsh fines and potential bans. Smart game developers, such as those in charge of Call of Duty, are trying to stay ahead of the regulatory movement by providing as good an environment to players as they can, while still including features to capture players' attention.

For players like you, these regulations mean a fairer and safer gaming environment! You won't have to worry about people who can simply buy their way to victory by purchasing 100s of loot boxes for chances at strong items, and you won't feel the temptation to get 'just one more' roll of the dice to acquire that pretty new character or weapon skin.

As the gaming industry adapts to the regulatory environment of the EU, it is likely that we will see ripples in other gaming markets worldwide. We should expect new industry standards, both in terms of consumer protection and in the ways that games try to capture players' attention.