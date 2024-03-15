SCARZ sign Nina and bench Pyon

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

SCARZ was one of the best Asian teams in Year 8. The Japanese side started last season on the right foot as they reached the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Top 8. Eventually, the team would also qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and the Six Invitational 2024.

However, SCARZ's performance in Denmark proved to be just a mirage. In Atlanta, the Japan League champions lost their three matches on the Swiss Stage as they were sent back home following the conclusion of the third day of competition. Finally, in São Paulo, the black and red were knocked out of the Six Invitational 2024 after going winless in the group stage. Plain and simple, the Japanese have lost all of their international games since May 2023.

Despite SCARZ's regional success, the team have decided to make a roster change to improve the squad's results abroad. Therefore, the Japanese squad decided to sign the former NORTHEPTION player Nina and move Yuusuke "Pyon" Sashiyama. Although he only played six maps, Nina was the best-rated player at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26.

The former NORTHEPTION player will make a debut for SCARZ tomorrow when the Japanese team faces off KINOTROPE gaming.