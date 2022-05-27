SANDBOX Gaming parts ways with Harp3r

Image via Ubisoft/@Kirill_Vision

SANDBOX Gaming has parted ways with Lee "Harp3r" Hyo-Jun, who joined the roster back when the lineup was represented by Cloud9.

The decision comes after SANDBOX Gaming narrowly qualified for the APAC Playoffs, which was followed by a poor performance against the Australian sides Chiefs and Knights. Eventually, the South Korean roster finished in eighth place, obtaining 115 SI Points.

This is not SANDBOX Gaming's first roster move, as the team decided to move Lee "Nova" Si-hun to the coach position and give a top-flight chance to the former content creator Jiheon "GoodBoy" Lee.

GoodBoy's debut came in the very last week of the APAC North Stage 1. SANDBOX Gaming won the final match of the stage, which qualified them for the APAC Playoffs.

Now, the team has time to choose a fifth player to complete the roster. SANDBOX Gaming's last international appearence was in the Six Invitational 2022, where the team finished at the bottom of the standings of its group.