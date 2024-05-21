Riot reveals first-look at Valorant's replay system, says it's not ready to launch

Riot Games released a new video where devs talked about the current state of Valorant and what's coming in future updates now that we are getting close to the start of Episode 9. One of the future additions discussed in the video is the Replay system, which has been a hot topic in the community recently.

Although the feature has been in development for some time, players will still have to wait a little bit longer for it to be released.

Marcus Reid, Valorant's Tech lead, said in the developer's video that the system is "nowhere near launch" due to some challenges the team needs to overcome first. Most of them come down to the fact that a replay system wasn't considered from the beginning, meaning that developers need to introduce several requirements that aren't present currently.

Credit: Riot Games

"There are a plethora of issues with maps, abilities, weapons, as well as visual and audio effects that we need to work through to make them replay-ready. Otherwise, defects will show up when viewing moments out of the game and in a replay", explained Reid.

The video also shows us a few of the defects of the current prototype of the replay system, like missing animations or delayed abilities. Here is the full developer's video in case you haven't seen it, and you can use the time stamps from YouTube to jump ahead to where the replay system is discussed:

A release date or window wasn't mentioned in the video, with Anna Donlon saying that they will provide an update on the replay system whenever there is something new to share.

