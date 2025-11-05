Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 Roadmap update: Attacker operator remaster, new cross-operator weapon, full map rework, ranked matchmaking improvements, and more!

As we approach the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the reveal of Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4, Ubisoft have released a Roadmap update to let the community know what plans have been confirmed to be launched in the upcoming season and which have had to be pushed back to Year 11.

Although we still have very little details, Year 10 Season 4 will include a new attacker remaster, a new cross-operator weapon, a full map rework, new modernized maps, an improved Ranked matchmaking system, security improvements to fight cheaters, and more.

Rainbow Six Siege X's Year 10 Season 4 will be revealed on November 16, right before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final. Keep on reading to know what's coming in Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 4:

Year 10 Season 4 to introduce new attacker remaster

The final season of Year 10 will include a new attacker remaster. Although the remastered attacker hasn't been confirmed by Ubisoft yet, rumors point at Thatcher.

Tweaking the British operator makes a lot of sense. Thatcher's gadget has slowly become obsolete as players can equip Impact EMPs as secondary devices on multiple attackers. This makes some attackers like Dokkaebi or Osa better options as they can bring the device as well as their operator gadget.

New cross-operator weapon

Just like Rauora's Reaper MK2 being distributed to some attackers and defenders in Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft are planning on introducing a new cross-operator weapon. This decision will make some loadouts more appealing.

For instance, Pulse getting the Reaper MK2 means bringing his shotgun as a primary makes more sense. The same can be said about Oryx, or Jäger recently after getting Warden's P-10C.

Full map rework

Ubisoft will launch the first map rework of Rainbow Six Siege X in the upcoming season. While the map hasn't been confirmed yet by Ubisoft, rumors indicate the reworked map will be Fortress.

Fortress was released to Rainbow Six Siege in December 2018 as part of Operation Wind Bastion. Seven years later, it seems like the map will be reworked and it will likely include destructible ingredients. The map is expected to be added to next season's Ranked map pool.

New modernized maps

Ubisoft will modernize Skyscraper in Theme Park in Year 10 Season 4, as well as the previously mentioned map rework. Keep in mind that modernized maps have better graphics and also include destructible ingredients, like gas pipes or fire extinguishers.

Ranked matchmaking improvements

According to Ubisoft's Year 10 Season 3 Roadmap update, improvements to the Ranked matchmaking will be brought in the upcoming season. These have been shaped "based on your feedback" and are expected to "increase fairness and consistency."

Testing Grounds

Testing Grounds will be released to Rainbow Six Siege X in Year 10 Season 4. There, Ubisoft will try out improvements and modifications, allowing players to provide developers with feedback and comments regarding potential improvements and changes. The first Testing Grounds topic will be Speed and Armor.

Hard Breach, DSEG, and more

As confirmed by Ubisoft in their latest update, Thermite, Maverick, and Hibana will be buffed in Year 10 Season 4. Additionally, the upcoming season will include an overhaul of the Disable State for Electronic Gadgets system. More operator balancing changes will be revealed soon.

Security improvements

R6 ShieldGuard will receive a "boost" in how often updates are deployed. Ubisoft also reassured players, as they mentioned that the team continues to "actively address the increase in cheating felt in-game."

Abandonment penalty improvements

Unfortunately, Ubisoft have decided to push back to Year 11 their plans on releasing improvements to player abandonment penalties. The team knows getting penalties "due to a game crash or disconnection can be frustrating, and to this end our team is developing solutions to ensure that, where possible, unfair penalties are cancelled."

Additional reputation system action detections

Ubisoft have decided to push back to Year 11 their plans to increase the number of actions the Reputation System can detect and evaluate the Reputation Standings.

Enlisted and Field Training AI allies

Ubisoft will release AI allies to both Enlisted and Field Training playlists in Year 10 Season 4.

Target Drill

Ubisoft will add moving Defender targets to Target Drill.

Mini-map added to training playlists

Ubisoft will add a mini-map feature added to training playlists exclusively. This will help "aid navigation and learning" especially for newcomers.

