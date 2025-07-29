Rainbow Six Siege X Membership Drop July 2025: Melusi Legendary headgear and Iana Jellyfish Bundle

As in the 28th of every month, Rainbow Six Siege X players who are part of the Membership program received their monthly rewards, including the animated Bantu Knots headgear for Melusi, the Jellyfish Bundle for Iana, 10 Battle Pass levels, and one Bravo Pack.

The best item of this month's drop is arguably Melusi's Bantu Knots, as we're talking of an animated piece of headgear. Meanwhile, Iana's bundle is nothing special.

While Siege X's Membership also rewards players with a 10% in-game store discount, the overall feeling about this month's drop is disappointment. It's fair to say that the monthly Membership drops are getting far behind other skins, which means that, for the biggest majority, their value is close to zero — but a monthly Membership is USD$10 and a yearly Membership is USD$80.

August's Membership drop will be given to players in one month, and it should include Melusi's Legendary uniform, another Epic Bundle, another Bravo Pack, and Battle Pass tiers. However, with the season being almost over, the Battle Pass tiers will probably be useless for the majority of players and will be automatically transformed into Alpha Packs.

