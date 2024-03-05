Rainbow Six Siege joins the Esports World Cup

Esports World Cup have unveiled Rainbow Six Siege as the new title to be included in the ambitious project. Ubisoft's famous FPS joins a list that already included CS2, PUBG, and more.

In 2022 and 2023, the Saudi Arabian competition was played under the name of Gamers8. Held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, some of the best Rainbow Six Siege teams in the world competed in an eight-team tournament with a USD$2M prize pool.

While it's still unkown how teams can qualify for the Esports World Cup and how many rosters will the competition have, we expect organizations like Team BDS or w7m esports to be invited to the final stage of the tournament due to recent results — the French organization won the editions held in 2022 and 2023 while the Bulls won every international competition included in BLAST's 2023 Siege esports circuit.

SiegeGG will release more information regarding the Esports World Cup as soon as more details are revealed.