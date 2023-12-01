The P10 RONI is a Submachine Gun that features in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. It can be equipped in Mozzie and Aruni's loadouts.

The weapon was introduced to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Burnt Horizon as it was part of the Australian's loadout. Almost five years later, the gun is still one of the best weapons on defense.

P10 RONI - Attachments

The P10 RONI includes four attachments which can be customized by the player.

Mozzie is the only operator in Rainbow Six Siege who can equip a magnifying scope to the P10 RONI, as Aruni doesn't have access to a 1.5x scope.

Here's everything you need to know about the P10 RONI's attachments:

Scopes

Both Mozzie and Aruni have access to the following scopes:

Red Dot A

Red Dot B

Red Dot C

Holo A

Holo B

Holo C

Holo D

Reflex A

Reflex B

Reflex C

If you are playing Mozzie, we advise you to use his magnifying scope. Meanwhile, the Holo A is the most accepted scope for Aruni.

Barrels

Both Mozzie and Aruni have access to the following barrels:

Flash Hider

Compensator

Muzzle Brake

Suppressor

Extended Barrel

Grips

Last but not least, both Mozzie and Aruni have access to the Vertical Grip and the Angled Grip. While the Vertical Grip makes the gun's recoil more manageable, the Angled Grip makes the transition between hip fire and ADS quicker.