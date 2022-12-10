Ninjas in Pyjamas sign TchubZ and kondz

Image: Ubisoft/Kirill Bashkirov

After parting ways with Joao "Kamikaze" Gomes, Ninjas in Pyjamas have announced the signings of Raul "kondz" Romao and the coach Arthur "TchubZ" Figueira, who won the Six Mexico Major with Team oNe in Aug. 2021.

Kondz's top-flight debut came in the 2021 season when he played for Santos e-Sports. Despite surviving the relegations, the members of the team were forced to go in different ways as the Brazilian club sold the Brasileirao spot to 00 Nation.

Following his stay with Santos e-Sports, Kondz played for escolinha do bubu, an orgless team who stole the show in the Brazilian tier-two scene, leading the way in the region's Liga Six whilst upseting top-flight teams on different competitions.

For Stage 3, Kondz managed to make his way back to Brasileirao as he joined TropiCaos. The Brazilian made the most of his experience there despite the team finishing in ninth place, as Kondz was the best rated player in the roster with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.10 and 11 plants.

Meanwhile, to complete the squad, Ninjas in Pyjamas have signed TchubZ, who worked closely with FURIA Esports, and coached Team oNe and 00 Nation. Now, the Brazilian will lead the ninjas in the team's attempt to qualify for the Six Invitational 2023 through the regional qualifiers.