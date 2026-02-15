New Rainbow Six Siege season to be called Operation Silent Hunt

Ubisoft have revealed that the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege will be called Operation Silent Hunt. It will be the first season of the game's Year 11.

Operation Silent Hunt will see the arrival of Solid Snake to Rainbow Six Siege as Ubisoft's FPS is partnering with Konami to bring the iconic Metal Gear Solid character.

Moreover, Year 11 Season 1 is also bringing multiple exciting updates, including operator balancing tweaks to entry operators, the addition of all types of grips to the F2, the arrival of 1v1 playlists for a limited time, modernised maps, a Metal Gear Solid-themed assignment for Dual Front, mid-season balancing updates and a newer map pool rotation.

Plain and simple, Year 11 is just the beginning of Ubisoft's new approach for Rainbow Six Siege: more content, more fun, and, simply, more Siege. Fans should keep an eye on what's to come too, as Ubisoft are working on more anti-cheating updates, the creation of more competitive playlists, and even a counter for shields. So, stay tuned!