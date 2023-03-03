Skip navigation (Press enter)
New Oceania League roster formed featuring Knights and Wildcard players

They will go under the name of Homeless.

Photo for Shikhar GuptaShikhar Gupta

A new 'Homeless' team has been formed in the Oceania League, featuring multiple former APAC South players.

Three players has joined from Knights -- two from its most recent roster, Broden "Juicy" Dean and Joshua "Jsh" Coombes, and one from its older roster, Jai "Quiz" Riddle-Browning.

Meanwhile, Matthew "Oj" Grech has joined from Wildcard Gaming, who are down to four players.

Their fifth player will be the aptly-named "Playxr", who will be playing in the top-flight for the first time.

The new Oceania League will begin on Mar. 13.

