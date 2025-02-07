NESKWGA becomes first player to reach 1,000 Six Invitational kills

André "NESKWGA" Oliveira has become the first player to reach 1,000 kills at the Six Invitational. The Brazilian needed at least 10 kills in today's match against M80, a tally he reached after a superb 4K while attacking on Nighthaven Labs.

Following the conclusion of the first map against M80, the Team Liquid player currently has 1,002 Six Invitational kills to his name. His teammate Luccas "Paluh" Molina and FaZe Clan's player Jaime "Cyber" Ramos will likely reach 1,000 Six Invitational kills in the upcoming days.

The Brazilian headed to the Six Invitational 2025 as the competition's top fragger with 939 kills. Here's a complete look at the player's K-D throughout each Six Invitational edition:

Six Invitational 2018: 73-43 (+30)

Six Invitational 2019: 124-101 (+23)

Six Invitational 2020: 73-55 (+18)

Six Invitational 2021: 289-203 (+86)

Six Invitational 2022: 150-108 (+42)

Six Invitational 2023: 92-105 (-13)

Six Invitational 2024: 138-138 (+0)

Since his Six Invitational debut, NESKWGA has proven himself as one of the most consistent players in the history of the competition. Between 2018 and 2022, the Brazilian always averaged competition SiegeGG ratings of 1,15 or above, with his best rating being a 1,44 at the Six Invitational 2018. He averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.24 when Team Liquid reached the Six Invitational 2024 grand final.

At the Six Invitational 2025, the Brazilians started the group stage with a 2-0 win against Team Joel, which was followed by 0-2 and 1-2 defeats against G2 Esports and Unwanted, respectively. Now, the Blue Cavalry's map win against M80 has brought them closer to a potential Top 3 finish in Group A.