Modern Warfare 3 Bit Party playlist explained

The Modern Warfare 3 Bit Party playlist adds a brand-new twist onto standard multiplayer matches.

Arriving as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update alongside the Reclaimer 18 shotgun, the Bit Party playlist offers a unique aesthetic which is great news for those who've always imagined what Call of Duty would look like with an eight-bit look.

With that said, find everything there is to know about the MW3 Bit Party playlist in this guide.

What is the MW3 Bit Party playlist?

The Bit Party playlist in Modern Warfare 3 transforms multiplayer into a pixelated paradise. Scoring kills will inflate the heads of players creating a humorous image but being eliminated will reset its size back to normal.

While having a large head makes it an easier target, players can earn additional points by scoring kills in Team Deathmatch, securing tags in Kill Confirmed, and maintaining control of Hardpoint hills. Those with big heads can also capture Domination flags at a faster speed.

Credit: Activision

MW3 Bit Party release date

Bit Party launches in Modern Warfare 3 on June 26th, 2024, coinciding with the start of Season 4 Reloaded. The playlist will feature Bitvela, a pixelated version of the iconic Favela map and will also coincide with the launch of the Retro Warfare event which features a range of 8-bit rewards.

That's all there is to know about the MW3 Bit Party playlist.