Mark Rubin denies rumors of XDefiant shutting down after Season 4

Although talks about XDefiant failing to meet expectations are not new, a new rumor started circulating about the possibility of the game shutting down after Season 4 if player count doesn't improve.

The rumor was posted on the just4leaks2 account on X (formerly Twitter), which constantly shares rumors and reports on different games.

Credit: Ubisoft

After it spread like wildfire, Mark Rubin, one of the executive producers of the game, stated on his X account that this is simply not true. "To be crystal clear there are NO plans to shut down after season 4."

He explained that he has even had meetings about Year 2 plans very recently, meaning Ubisoft currently plans to support the game for the long term.

Rubin also mentioned that the current plan is to improve the technical experience, which has been affecting the development from before the game's release, and create content for the next two seasons (Seasons 3 and 4).

There is still not a release date for Season 3, but Rubin expressed that they want to get the game in a better place before investing in marketing again to bring new and returning players.

Season 2 was released less than a month ago, adding new weapons, a new game mode that was promised since the game's release, and a brand-new faction of characters called Highwaymen.

