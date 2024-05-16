International rookies: What players are making their international debut in Manchester?

With the BLAST R6 Major Manchester kicking off later today, we have gathered the names of the international debutants in this article so you don't miss out on their first performance outside their home regional leagues.

Into the Breach

Into the Breach's roster to compete in Manchester includes four international debutants as the former Natus Vincere and Team Secret player Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew is the only exception in the team.

Curiously enough, Callum "Azzr" Aitchison, Charlie "Creedz" Footie, and Oscar "Oscr" Deacon will make their international debut in front of their home crowd. Last but not least, the Swed Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz completes the list.

Team Secret

While Team Secret are playing their first international event since their brief performance at the Six Invitational 2023, the roster only includes an international debutant.

The 18-year-old Adrian "Adrian" Tryka has been one of the best players in Europe during the first stage of the season and will have the chance to show off his potential in front of an international crowd in Manchester.

Beastcoast

Six years after joining the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene, Beastcoast finally qualified for a Major after winning the North America League 2024 Stage 1.

Although the team includes players with plenty of international experience for teams such as DarkZero Esports, Soniqs, and Spacestation Gaming, Beastcoast's Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari will make his international debut in Manchester — only five months after winning the ELEMENT TWO with Envy.

E1 Sports

E1 Sports qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after a surprising second-place finish at the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1.

The Brazilian organization will be making its first international appearance in England. However, all of the eyes will be set on Arthur "Art7r" Arantes, Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia, and Guilherme "Empttz" Goulart, as the fans hold high expectations following their performances in Brazil.

Team Cruelty

Fabián "Pyroxz" Zhao and Rodrigo "Rovi" Quiroz will make their international debuts in Manchester as they will represent Team Cruelty. The Mexicans' first appearance at a BLAST R6 Major will be against Spacestation Gaming as the winner will face off against the victorious side of the series between Bleed Esports and CAG Osaka.

Despite this being his first professional season, Pyroxz was the best player in the LATAM North as he finished the group phase with a SiegeGG rating of 1.41 and an entry balance of 18-4 (+14). Additionally, he finished with the highest KOST (77) and the third-highest survival rate (43).

Geekay Esports

While he has already played in Europe, North America, and MENA's top-flight divisions, Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas will make his international debut in Manchester later today.

The Frenchman is one of the two imports Geekay Esports brought to the MENA League as they also signed the Six Mexico Major champion Caio "Neskin" Szazi.