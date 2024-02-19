Helldivers 2 might end the console wars as PlayStation users ask for an Xbox version

Helldivers 2, the new third-person shooter game from Arrowhead Game Studios, is bringing a massive amount of players together on both PlayStation and Steam. The game recently broke the mark of 450k concurrent players on Valve's platform, demonstrating that the interest is still growing after more than a week since its launch.

As the community grows, one thing has become apparent for everyone: players want an Xbox version of the game.

On social media, users have started to publish creative ways to demonstrate that they want Xbox players to "join the fight". The game is all about defending the intergalactic invasion of other races like the Automaton, so people have used this context to create a sort of propaganda to recruit new soldiers, in this case being those Xbox users who don't have a way to play the game.

On top of that, some users are also admiring the passion that Helldivers players are putting into this and claiming this is the first time the whole gaming has united and set aside their differences, putting a halt to the long disputed console wars.

There is also a petition on Change.org asking for this version and it has been signed by close to 22k users in less than a week.

It is worth noting that this petition was created shortly after Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, acknowledged publicly the success of the game and commented that no one is benefiting from it not being available on Xbox consoles.

With all the pressure and comments about it, we could see Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios setting aside a team of developers to help bring the game to Xbox consoles. However, only time will tell as Sony is known for only caring about what happens on their platforms (and the PC).

The CEO of Arrowhead, Johan Pilestedt, already stated that the post-launch content plans for the game are bigger than previously planned, meaning that things are already in motion inside the studio to support the demand of players.

