Geekay Esports sign Six Mexico Major champion Neskin

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Joao F. @itsmeERROR

Geekay Esports have signed Caio "Neskin" Szazi for the team's roster that will compete in the MENA League 2024. The Brazilian was a crucial part of the Team oNe roster that won the Six Mexico Major in Aug. 2021. Since then, the 21-year-old has represented 00 Nation, TropiCaos, and Netshoes Miners.

Now, Neskin's next step in his professional career is Geekay Esports. The Saudi Arabia-majority roster finished among the best eight teams at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and represented MENA alongside Team Falcons at the Six Invitational 2024.

The Brazilian player isn't Geekay's only import in the squad. The former Heroic, Parabellum Esports, and Mkers player Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas was unveiled as a Geekay Player on Feb. 27.

With the league's winner being the only one able to qualify for Manchester, Geekay Esports hope to beat Team Falcons and qualify for the first BLAST R6 Major of the year.