Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Berlin Major in second-ever stage in APAC South

After securing overtime on the final APAC South play day against Knights, which became an 8-7 win, Gaimin Gladiators have qualified for the upcoming Berlin Major.

The Indonesian team only secured promotion to APAC South earlier this season, having then played under the The Last Dance moniker. While they were then signed by Renatus a second time prior to Stage 1, they were dropped by Renatus again after the stage ended.

Gamin Gladiators then signed the roster after their sixth-placed finish in Stage 1, also opting to sign former Invictus Gaming player Jose "Jo" Iman.

The change seemed to be the spark GG needed, as the team kicked on and took wins against Charlotte Major attendees Chiefs ESC and Dire Wolves.

Razaan "Ape" Adiprakasa was particualrly impressive, as he went into the final play day with the fifth-highest SiegeGG Rating in APAC South, fifth-highest K-D, fifth-best KOST, and third-highest number of clutches. His teammate Jo was the leader in the latter category with four 1vX wins, while Richard "Rixx" Nixon had the fifth-highest number of defuser plants in the league.

Now, with 15 points and a record of 4-1-1-1, the Indonesians are headed to the Berlin Major to debut on the international stage.

Catch the Berlin Major from Aug. 15 to 21 and read up on everything you need to know about the event.