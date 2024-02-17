G2 Esports clinch Group A first place after win against DarkZero Esports, Europeans complete flawless group stage run

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

G2 Esports have secured Group A's first spot after the team's 2-0 victory over DarkZero Esports. With this result, the Six Invitational 2023 champions join Soniqs as the only two sides in the competition to complete a flawless run in the group stage.

The European powerhouse headed to the final day of the competition in first place after victories against Ninjas in Pyjamas, FearX, and Geekay Esports. Against DarkZero Esports, G2 Esports got two 7-5 wins on Chalet and Clubhouse.

On paper, the current world champions should be seen as one of the favorites to lift the hammer in Brazil due to the roster's exceptional work on defense. With the meta being so defended sided nowadays, being clinical on defense is crucial. G2 Esports have been the best at it, with a defensive win rate of 77,27.

Later today, Virtus.pro could become the second European team to secure a top seed as the Russians could do so if they defeat Bleed Esports.