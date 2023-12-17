G2 Esports and Team Secret qualify for R6 South Breach Finals

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

G2 Esports and Team Secret have qualified for the R6 South Breach Finals after topping the standings of the Europe League qualifier with eleven and seven points, respectively.

The R6 South Breach qualifier saw Tubarão being played by top-flight teams for the first time in Europe, as the Portuguese operator was only banned in three of the ten maps played.

In terms of roster moves, it was the first time we saw Team Secret playing with Marc "Jume" Steinmann, Jordan "Kayak" Morley, and Oscar "Oscr" Deacon.

G2 Esports kicked off the qualifier with a 7-1 win against Into The Breach. At the same time, Virtus.pro defeated Rogue by 7-3.

After the first set of matches, G2 Esports defeated Team Secret after going to maximum overtime. It was Secret's only defeat of the tournament, with the Europeans taking the second spot after defeating Rogue, Virtus.pro, and ITB.

Eventually, G2 Esports' win against the Russians and Secret's maximum overtime victory against ITB saw the Six Invitational 2023 champions and Team Secret qualifying for the R6 South Breach Finals. Later today, both teams will meet in a BO3 series for seeding.

Results

G2 Esports 7-1 Into The Breach

Rogue 3-7 Virtus.pro

Team Secret 7-8 G2 Esports

Into The Breach 7-4 Rogue

G2 Esports 7-5 Rogue

Team Secret 8-6 Virtus.pro

Virtus.pro 7-4 Into The Breach

Rogue 3-7 Team Secret

Virtus.pro 4-7 G2 Esports

Into The Breach 7-8 Team Secret