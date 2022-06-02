FURY signs former Elevate players Nay..Pew and BGMan

Banner image: FURY

FURY has announced the signings of former Elevate members Sumate "Nay..Pew" Srimabut and Sirasit "BGMan" Ariyasirisopon.

The players join the Thai squad after the recent departures of Chayakorn "Producerboom" Tsai and substitute Chawit "Mopee" Whangkijthum.

With a six-man roster, it is still unclear what the FURY starting lineup will be like, but the former Elevate duo's experience could see them slot straight into the core roster.

Nay..Pew is arguably the most notable signing of the two, having competed in the Six Invitational 2022 with Elevate. There, he finished with a SiegeGG rating of 0.92 and an entry stat of 30-30.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Elevate parted ways with the team's substitute, BGMan. Two months later, after the conclusion of the APAC Playoffs, the team announced Nay..Pew's departure from the roster.

Now, both players join FURY, a squad that finished at the bottom of the APAC South Stage 1 standings after a winless split. The two experienced new signings will try to change the team's dynamic alongside their new teammates.