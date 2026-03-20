FURIA unveil new Rainbow Six Siege roster

FURIA unveiled their Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11 including four new players and a completely new staff team. The lineup will be led by Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina, the only player remaining from the squad that won RE:L0:AD for the Black Panthers as well as two BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2024 for w7m esports.

Other than HerdsZ, the team includes the former G2 Esports player Roberto "Loira" Camargo, former M80 and Team Liquid player Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, former Fluxo W7M player Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes, and former ENX player and Brazilian talent Caetano "Bokzera" Molina. The staff team consists of Tassus "reduct" Issi and Eduardo "Abridex" Araujo. The first had recently coached Team Liquid, while the latter had been part of Ninjas in Pyjamas before helping FURIA at the Six Invitational 2026.

Unfortunately for spectators, FURIA and Team Liquid haven't been put in the same South America League 2026 Kickoff group, with the Black Panthers being in Group B whilst the Blue Cavalry is in Group A. This means that both teams will possibly not meet until Stage 1, unless they clash in the playoffs or at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

FURIA's new lineup will make its official debut on March 31 when they play against Ninjas in Pyjamas in what will be their first group stage match of the season.