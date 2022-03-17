FURIA Esports signs handy, Stk, Daffodil

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril. B

FURIA Esports has finally announced its roster for the Stage 1 of the Brasileirão 2022 with the signings of Willian “Stk” da Costa, Thiago “handy” sá Ferreira, and Victor “Daffodil” Henrique. These join the team’s core of Luiz “Miracle” Abrantes, Diogo “Fntzy” Lima, and Rennan “R4re” Vitor.

Historically, FURIA Esports are known for the great amount of youth talent in its lineup. Following the departures of Gabriel “h1ghs” Pacheco and Thiago “Lenda” Torres, the team is now even younger.

Despite being only 20 years old, Stk is a well-known face in the scene. He had a first shot to the Brazilian top-flight as he was part of Falkol’s squad back in 2020. Curiously, the team lost the final relegation match against FURIA Esports, who a few weeks later would win the Six Invitational 2021 LATAM Closed Qualifier.

After spending the Brasileirão 2021 competing for Santos e-Sports battling to avoid relegations, Stk has now signed for FURIA Esports – a squad who didn’t miss out on any international competition played last year.

FURIA Esports completes the team’s main line-up with the signing of handy, one of Brazil’s most known wunderkinds in the game. Handy obtained Brazil’s Série B 2021 highest SiegeGG rating (1.27) as he finished as the only player in the competition with a +80% KOST.

Finally, the team has also announced Daffodil, who will be FURIA’s sixth player. Despite lacking competitive experience, the 18-year-old is a common name in Brazil’s FPL.

Regarding the bench, the team remains the same. Marlon “Twister” Mello will be FURIA’s coach, while Luiz “Kizi” Carlos will be FURIA’s analyst.

Fntzy at the Six Invitational 2022. (Photo: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR)

Last year was a sweet year for FURIA Esports in terms of international appearances, as the Brazilian team qualified for every LAN competition. The roster finished among the best twelve teams in the last two Six Invitationals played, while also competing in the Mexico Major (quarter-final exit) and the Sweden Major (group stage exit).

This is how FURIA Esports shapes for the Brasileirão 2022 Stage 1:

Luiz “Miracle” Abrantes Diogo “Fntzy” Lima Rennan “R4re” Vitor Willian “Stk” da Costa Thiago “handy” sá Ferreira Victor “Daffodil” Henrique

Marlon “Twister” Mello Luiz “Kizi” Carlos