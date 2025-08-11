Former Team Bliss and Gaimin Gladiators player Wettables announces retirement

Issac "Wettables" Moore has announced his retirement from the Rainbow Six Siege X esports scene. The Australian is mainly known for his stays in Team Bliss and Gaimin Gladiators.

The 25-year-old spent his first two years of his career competing for multiple mid and low-table teams in the Oceania League, including various orgless mixes, Ground Zero Gaming, and Arial Arise.

In September 2023, the Australian joined Team Bliss. In his first stage for the pink roster, the Australian was part of the team that won the Oceania League 2023 Stage 2 and competed in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. There, Team Bliss secured a surprising 8-6 win against Wolves Esports and pushed Spacestation to maximum overtime. Unfortunately for the roster, the players were sent back home after a 1-2 defeat against Wolves Esports in Group D's Lower Bracket.

Only a few months later, Team Bliss shocked the viewers with a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2024 with a Lower Bracket run that included wins against FURY and Wolves Esports. The roster was knocked out by G2 Esports, who finished in fourth place after falling to the eventual champions w7m esports.

Throughout the 2024 season, Wettables also competed in two other international competitions, including the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024. However, after the competition played in Riyadh concluded, Team Bliss parted ways with the players, which ended up in the majority of the roster signing for Gaimin Gladiators. Eventually, this didn't end well as they missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Six Invitational 2025.

Earlier this season, following the arrivals of Charlie "Creedz" Foote, Layton "Layton" Goldring, and Antonio "CroqSon" Vázquez, the team finished in third place, behind Ludavica and ENTERPRISE Esports. With Wettables' decision to retire, the only former Team Bliss player left in Gaimin Gladiators is Brendan "Brendo" Sage.

