FaZe Clan qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

FaZe Clan have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating FURIA Esports in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs semifinals by two maps to zero.

While the initial map of the series was extremely tight as FaZe Clan obtained a maximum overtime victory on Bank following a Thiago "handy" Ferreira clutch in the final round, the American organization ran over the Black Panthers on Oregon with a 7-4 victory.

Curiously enough, the 20-year-old was the best player in the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.52 and a KD of 29-13 (+16). It's also worth mentioning FaZe Clan's strength when it came to securing the round's entry kill, with three of the five players grabbing at least four first-bloods.

Meanwhile, Gabriel "HerdsZ" Herdina was the only FURIA Esports player to register a positive SiegeGG rating (1.09). The Brazilian was the only member who fought back in the early stages of the round as he finished with an entry balance record of 8-5 (+3).

With this result, FaZe Clan becomes the first team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester as they will have a go at the region's first seed in tomorrow's grand final. Meanwhile, FURIA Esports will play against the loser of the series between w7m esports and E1 Sports for a chance to get Brazil's third seed.