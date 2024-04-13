Skip navigation (Press enter)
FaZe Clan qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

The Brazilians will compete in Manchester next month.

David Via

FaZe Clan have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating FURIA Esports in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs semifinals by two maps to zero.

While the initial map of the series was extremely tight as FaZe Clan obtained a maximum overtime victory on Bank following a Thiago "handy" Ferreira clutch in the final round, the American organization ran over the Black Panthers on Oregon with a 7-4 victory.

Curiously enough, the 20-year-old was the best player in the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.52 and a KD of 29-13 (+16). It's also worth mentioning FaZe Clan's strength when it came to securing the round's entry kill, with three of the five players grabbing at least four first-bloods.

Meanwhile, Gabriel "HerdsZ" Herdina was the only FURIA Esports player to register a positive SiegeGG rating (1.09). The Brazilian was the only member who fought back in the early stages of the round as he finished with an entry balance record of 8-5 (+3).

With this result, FaZe Clan becomes the first team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester as they will have a go at the region's first seed in tomorrow's grand final. Meanwhile, FURIA Esports will play against the loser of the series between w7m esports and E1 Sports for a chance to get Brazil's third seed.

