FaZe Clan moves to Phase 3 following victory against Virtus.pro

FaZe Clan have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 3 following the roster's 7-5 victory against Virtus.pro. Previously, the Brazilians had beaten MNM Gaming and Spacestation Gaming by 7-5 and 7-4, respectively.

Jaime "Cyber" Ramos was FaZe Clan's best player against the Russians, scoring a SiegeGG rating of 1.18. He was the only Brazilian capable of breaking Virtus.pro's entry fragging efficiency, as the 24-year-old got three opening kills — with the Europeans taking the remaining nine opening frags.

Meanwhile, FaZe Clan's IGL Victor "VITAKING" Augusto scored a KOST of 92, as he contributed in every round except for one. His job throughout the match is crucial to understand the Brazilians' victory against the Europe League 2023 Stage 1 champions.

Daniil "JoyStiCK" Gabov, who started the day as the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen best rated player, has dropped to second just behind William "Spoit" Löfstedt following his SiegeGG rating of 1.25 against FaZe Clan. Despite his decent K-D and his entry fragging balance, the Russian couldn't give his team the win.

With this result, FaZe Clan are the first team to clinch a spot to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 3. Meanwhile, Virtus.pro will have a second shot at it tomorrow.