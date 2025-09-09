Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 Day 1 Roundup: G2 redeem themselves with victory over Secret, Shaiiko and p4sh4 excel, and more!

The Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 began on September 8 with the first five matches of the split. The Stage 1 champions G2 Esports had a great start as they took down the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 winners Team Secret. Meanwhile, Team Falcons, Gen.G Esports, Fnatic, and Virtus.pro also won their respective clashes.

Here's everything you need to know about yesterday's performances:

Gen.G Esports 7-1 Team BDS

Gen.G Esports claimed the first win in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 as they ran over Team BDS on Clubhouse. Although the European mix won the first round of the match, the French-speaking roster proved to be unstoppable after that first slip as they won seven back-to-back rounds — five on defense and two on attack.

It was a very complete performance by Gen.G Esports as all of their players finished with similar stats. Four of them finished the game with SiegeGG ratings between 1.49 and 1.32. On top of that, all of their players had KOSTs of 88%, except for the best player of the match, Rahian "Asa" Ramos, who finished the game with a perfect KOST.

Meanwhile, Team BDS seemed to be all over the place. All of the squad's players finished with negative ratings and three of them finished with SiegeGG ratings of 0.50 and below. All in all, it's not a great start to Team BDS' second stage since partying ways with the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists.

You can check out the match stats of the game between Gen.G Esports and Team BDS here.

Team Falcons 7-2 MACKO Esports

Immediately after the former Team BDS roster, now representing Team Falcons, took down MACKO Esports on Clubhouse after a one-sided series. The French duo of Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Theo "LikEfac" Mariano stole the show with SiegeGG ratings of 2.09 and 1.48.

The French superstar Shaiiko was absurdly brilliant against the Italian roster as he finished the game with a K-D of 16-3 (+13), a KOST of 89, and a survival of 67% — the highest in the team. So, his contributions went beyond the fragging department, forming a very complete performance by the Frenchman.

This is a great start to the second stage for Team Falcons as they got back to winning ways after their disappointing performance in the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, which ended in the first day of action after defeats against Team Secret and Spacestation Gaming.

You can check out the match stats of the game between Team Falcons and MACKO Esports here.

G2 Esports 7-2 Team Secret

One month after G2 Esports' 0-3 defeat against Team Secret in the Siege X EWC 2025 grand final the samurai have redeemed themselves in the first playday of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 with a rock-solid 7-2 win on Skyscraper.

All in all, it was a very one-sided performance by G2 Esports. The Berlin-based esports organization had the better start, with Lucas "Savage" Alves keeping Secret in the game thanks to a 3K and 1v2 clutch while playing Blackbeard on the second round of the match.

After that, G2 Esports were the better side. Despite winning four of their six defensive rounds, the samurai surprisingly looked better on attack, as they went flawless in the second half of the match. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.56, the American rookie Zach "Stompn" Lamb was the best player of the match, followed by Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas, Roberto "Loira" Camargo, and Jack "Doki" Robertson, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.41, 1.37, and 1.29, respectively.

Meanwhile, the previously mentioned Savage was Team Secret's best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.39. His teammates scored negative ratings, with Marc "jume" Steinmann's 0.73 being the highest and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz's 0.24 being the lowest.

You can check out the match stats of the game between G2 Esports and Team Secret here.

Virtus.pro 8-6 WYLDE

Surprisingly enough, the closest match of the day was Virtus.pro's 8-6 victory against WYLDE. The European mix kept up with the pace of the Russians mainly thanks to the team's effectiveness to win rounds that simply looked unwinnable. First, Evan "Evan" McDonnell temporarily put WYLDE ahead on the scoreboard after clutching a 1v2 situation in their fifth attack of the game. Meanwhile, his teammate Alejandro "Sneak" García put WYLDE one round away from match point after back-to-back 1v2 clutches on defense with Goyo and Ela.

Eventually, Virtus.pro not only sent WYLDE to overtime but also ended up winning the game, and that was mainly thanks to an stellar performance by Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko. The Russian finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.93 and a K-D of 24-9 (+15) after 14 rounds played. He contributed with a clutch, one 4K, three 3Ks, and five 2Ks. If that wasn't enough, 74% of his kills were headshots.

You can check out the match stats of the game between Virtus.pro and WYLDE here.

Fnatic 7-4 Wolves Esports

The first playday of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 ended with a Fnatic 7-4 win against Wolves Esports. This was match was a special one for Antonio "CroqSon" Velázquez and Charlie "Creedz" Foote as they faced off in their first game for their respective teams after having spent the first stage playing together for Gaimin Gladiators.

The first half of the game was extremely close as either of the teams could create a two-round gap on the scoreboard. After the first six rounds, Fnatic had won three attacking rounds, meaning they had the upper hand on defense in the second half of the series. However, as Wolves Esports won their first attack, restoring their lead, it felt like the game could be tougher than what people had initially expected.

Unfortunately for Wolves Esports, the British roster couldn't keep up with Fnatic's pace. The Italian Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi stole the show in the second half of the game, averaging a 1.4 KPR in the final five rounds of the match. Eventually, the Italian was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.43 and a KOST of 91.

You can check out the match stats of the game between Fnatic and Wolves Esports here.