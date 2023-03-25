EUL Week 2 Key Takeaways: BDS on the verge of early exit, WYLDE tops Group B

Banner image: Ubisoft / Joao F. @itsmeERROR

The Europe League's second week of action came to an end on Tuesday, delivering us some great performances. Keep on reading to see how's the league looking with only one game day left!

Team BDS's flawless victory against TT9 may not be enough

Following a winless start in the Europe League 2023, Team BDS redeemed themselves with a flawless victory against TT9 Esports. However, the result may not be enough. With only one game left, the Frenchmen are on the verge of dropping to the EU Qualifiers Playoffs due to the team's losses against G2 Esports and Heroic in the first week of action.

Against TT9 Esports, Théo "LikEfac" Mariano was the star of the match registering a SiegeGG rating of 2.32 after getting 13 kills and a KOST of 100. It's also worth mentioning Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Loïc "BriD" Chongthep's performances, as they also finished with perfect KOSTs.

To sneak into the Group A top three, Team BDS must win against Virtus.pro next week by 7-0 or 7-1. Any other result will see the Frenchmen missing out on the region's top six — just three months after winning the European League 2022 Finals.

WYLDE tops Group B

Usain Bolt's side in Rainbow Six Siege have been unstoppable since joining Europe's top flight. After defeating KOI and Team Secret throughout the first week of action, WYLDE completed a perfect group stage with two more regulation victories against MNM Gaming and Wolves Esports.

This ultimately means that WYLDE have already beaten four of the six European sides that competed in the Six Invitational 2023, with Usain Bolt's organization having yet to face G2 Esports and Team BDS.

In the team's first game of the week, WYLDE were given a tough time as they had to put in blood, sweat, and tears to beat MNM Gaming. After clutching three 1v1s, two from AceeZ and one from Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen, WYLDE secured the three points on Clubhouse.

It got easier for WYLDE on the team's second game day of the week, as they defeated Wolves Esports by 7-3. After winning three of their six defenses, WYLDE closed out the game with a flawless attacking half.

With the group stage already over for WYLDE, Maurice "AceeZ" Erkelenz and Peter "pacbull" Bull have proven to be key for the European roster, sneaking into the best five ratings after the first two weeks of competition.

Virtus.pro still unbeaten

WYLDE aren't the only unbeaten side in Europe, as the Russian roster of Virtus.pro are also yet to concede a loss this season.

After defeating the Six Invitational 2023 champions of G2 Esports in the first week of action, Virtus.pro defeated TT9 Esports on maximum overtime. Later on, the Russian lineup closed out the week with a 7-5 victory against Heroic.

If Virtus.pro are still unbeaten in the competition, it's mainly because Danila "dan" Dontsov has excelled in the Russian roster.

The former Team Empire player has been chosen the MVP of all of Virtus.pro's matches this season, and he's currently the best-rated player in the league with a SiegeGG rating of 1.52 after three games played.

This week, dan led the team against TT9 Esports with a SiegeGG rating of 1.43 as he completed a decisive clutch in round six. Although the European side pushed Virtus.pro to overtime, the Russian roster eventually got the victory.

Meanwhile, against Heroic, dan was once again the best player of the match, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.40 and a 1v2 clutch in round twelve to secure the three points.

After the first two weeks of action, dan keeps dominating all of the leaderboards excluding Plants.

Despite dan's form, it's not all laughs in Virtus.pro. In their first top-flight season since being dropped by Team Empire, both Daniil "JoyStiCK" Gabov and Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov are still far behind their prime version. With average SiegeGG ratings of 0.80 and 0.87, the Russian duo is at the bottom of the team's standings in the Europe League 2023 Stage 1.

The pack keeps bleeding

Wolves Esports began the year with a great performance at the Six Invitational 2023, where the French-speaking roster reached the tournament's top six. Since then, the pack has been walking in circles.

The team's season began with the departure of Valentin "risze" Liradelfo from the pack, as the roster signed the Swiss player Jimmy "DEADSHT" Vojtasik. So far, the rookie is the sixth-worst-rated player in the Europe League 2023 Stage 1, with a SiegeGG rating of 0.76 while maining Ash and Azami.

In Wolves Esports' first game of the season, the French-majority roster lost against KOI in maximum overtime. This week, the team lost to Team Secret and WYLDE by scores of 6-8 and 3-7.

Last season, Wolves Esports' main problem was BO3s. After the first three Six Majors and the EUL 2023 Finals, the Frenchmen didn't win a single BO3 game out of three matches played of its kind. However, the wolves showed incredible consistency throughout the online season, which the team lacks now more than ever.

With only one match left in the group stage, the team must defeat MNM Gaming by a better result than Team Secret and KOI, who will play before the Frenchmen face off the marshmallows.