EUL Week 1 Key Takeaways: Tough debut for Spoit, difficult starts for G2 Esports and BDS

Week 1 of the European League is now over. This is everything that happened.

Heroic keeps ruling Europe with an iron fist

After a tumultuous performance at the Charlotte Major, Heroic's start to the second split has brought us back to their best days. Nathan "Grizzly" Harding and Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli led the Danish brand to victory, getting a combined amount of 23 kills in just nine rounds.

On the other side of the trench, the Russian side PWNZ was far away from giving Heroic a fight for the three points. After winning rounds four and five, the team was simply banished.

Spoit's professional debut doesn't go as planned for Rogue

I am sure our readers are familiar with the Twitch chat question: "When does Beaulo play?"

With William "Spoit" Löfstedt signing for Rogue, Europe has its own version of the meme now.

Spoit's debut came today. It looked promising, for him and Rogue. By round seven, the Swedish player had eight kills. By round nine, Rogue was on match point. But from there, he and the team deflated.

MNM Gaming pulled the comeback of the stage as the team won the following five rounds, spoiling Rogue's and Spoit's fun. Despite the Swedish fragging numbers, it was Rogue's Pascal "Cryn" Alouane and MNM Gaming's Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard who stole the show as they got 18 and 19 kills each.

Wolves defeats G2 Esports with risze going 0-12

Wolves Esports and G2 Esports met on Bank in what was a really sloppy match, especially for G2 Esports. The game had three clutches, all going in the favour of the French side. Winning those rounds was crucial, especially with Valentin "risze" Liradelfo scoring a 0.12 SiegeGG rating after finishing the match with zero kills and twelve deaths.

Wolves Esports' attacks brought us back to Team Vitality's most iconic style, with some very-late pushes to the site. Round twelve is the best example, with the French roster finally pushing the site with just 10 seconds left in the timer.

Team BDS drops points to Outsiders in an attacker-sided Club House

Alongside the match between Rogue and MNM Gaming, this was the closest match of the day. A bad start from Team BDS saw Outsiders heading to their defensive half with a 4-2 lead, which is sometimes catastrophic on the German map. Nevertheless, the French started winning their rounds just in time. Eventually, the team would win the match by 8-6.

Who if not him, BDS' member Stephane "Shaiiko" Lebleu led his team to an overtime victory with a SiegeGG rating of 1.49 and 18 kills to his name. It is also worth noting Olivier "Renshiro" Vandroux's entry numbers, as he was 5-0.

Savage and Skiddy shine in their EUL debuts

Finally, Team Secret and Natus Vincere faced off in Villa. Both UKIN sides had debutants in their squads, with Lucas "Savage" Alves representing Team Secret and Jamie "Skiddy" Diamond representing Natus Vincere.

Precisely, both players were some of the best players in the match. The Portuguese player kept Secret alive with 12 kills, while Skiddy was crucial for its team, especially during the first six rounds. That's exactly where Natus Vincere claimed the victory, as the roster won five of their six defenses.