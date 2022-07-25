EUL Day 8 Preview: BDS’s Berlin hopes hinge on French derby, MNM and Rogue look to clinch Berlin spots

French derby to keep BDS’ Berlin hopes alive

During the past two years, alongside Team Empire, the French side has been one of Europe’s best bets to win a title for the region again. But today, Team BDS could miss out on an international event for the first time since they got promoted to Europe’s top-flight back in 2019.

BDS’s opponent tonight are Wolves Esports, who have only lost one game so far in the whole stage – an upset 3-7 loss against relegation-candidates Team Secret.

Bastien “BiBooAF” Dulac’s side has now the chance to ruin his compatriots’ record and, at the same time, get rid of some fierce opposition on the international stage.

In the hypothetical case that Team BDS miss out on Berlin, it would be interesting to see how the team approaches the upcoming transfer window. BDS’s last signing dates back to June 2020, when the team signed Loïc “BriD” Chongthep.

MNM Gaming and Rogue likely to book Berlin tickets tonight

Currently sitting in second and third place, Rogue and MNM Gaming will face the Russian teams in the competition tonight. Both rosters only need one point to secure themselves a spot in Berlin, though even a regulation loss could work depending on other results.

After joining the team this stage, Berlin could be William “Spoit” Löfstedt’s debut international event. For both Rogue and MNM Gaming, the Berlin Major would be the teams’ second international appearance in 2022 after the Six Invitational.

For the Russians, meanwhile, the situation couldn’t be more critical. Their poor performances have increased, with Outsiders having taken two 0-7 losses so far, while PWNZ sit at the bottom of the standings.

G2 Esports hold onto hope for Berlin

Two weeks ago, the idea of having G2 still being in the fight for Berlin with two games remaining was absurd. The team’s start to the stage was woeful and with Thomas “Shas” Lee leaving the squad in August, it looked like everything was over.

However, that’s not the case any more. G2 head into the eighth week of competition in fifth place with two games left to play; one against Team Secret and another one against current fourth-placed Heroic. Two wins will see the roster sneak into the top four.

Just as surprising as G2’s current momentum is Team Secret heading into today’s game after having won their last three games – two overtime victories against Heroic and PWNZ, and a regulation victory against Wolves Esports.

The EUL’s first tie breaker is round differential, which could certainly come into play come the end of the stage. G2 currently have a +2, while Heroic have a positive four. Getting an equal or better kill differential than Heroic today would give G2 Esports a better chance at overtaking them on the final play day of the stage.

Heroic will face Natus Vincere in today’s final match, who are also still in the fight for Berlin with nine points -- the same as G2 and BDS. Will G2 be able to beat them to the Major?