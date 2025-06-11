ENTERPRISE Esports join Rainbow Six Siege esports scene after picking up former Antic x Odium roster

ENTERPRISE Esports have joined Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene after picking up the former Antic x Odium roster.

The Australian-majority lineup dominated the Oceania League Challenger Series 2025 as they earned promotion to the region's top flight for the 2025 season after winning 14 of their 15 maps.

ENTERPRISE Esports' roster to compete in the Oceania League 2025 Stage 1 is led by the former Chiefs, Team Bliss, and Gaimin Gladiators player Morgan "Fishoguy" Ishizaka, who has got over seven years of experience in the region and has played internationally in over a handful of top flight competitions.

The team also includes Fishoguy's former Gaimin Gladiators' teammate Harry "Tuhan" Wise and former coach and analyst Kim "MinGoran" Min-geun. Meanwhile, Oliver "Reiaes" Schoebel and Kyle "Killerman" Kermode played together at 5Sharp and Lycus Empire. The former Odium and Supernova player Jaxen "Bapn" Dunwell completes the roster.

Finally, Liu "Nado" Zhenyu will be the team's analyst as the Chinese will work alongside MinGoran as part of the staff.

Whine Chiefs ESC and Gaimin Gladiators are the favorites to take Oceania's first place in the league and represent the region at the Esports World Cup 2025, it's fair to say ENTERPRISE Esports could surprise both powerhouses. Time will tell if they have got what is needed to do so.

