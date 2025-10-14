EML 2025 Regional Finals Phase 2 and EU T2 Circuit grand final to be played in Malta

Ubisoft and BLAST have confirmed that the Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals Phase 2 as well as Europe's T2 Circuit grand final will be played in the BLAST Studio Arena Malta, located in Attard, Malta.

The EML 2025 Regional Finals will kick off in the final week of November as the Upper Bracket Semifinals and the Lower Bracket Round 1 will be played between November 29 and November 30. So far, G2 Esports, Team Falcons, Team Secret, and Gen.G Esports are confirmed to be in Phase 2. Meanwhile, Team BDS and Virtus.pro will play in the Lower Bracket for a chance to play in Malta.

Following the conclusion of the first phase, the EML 2025 Regional Finals Phase 2 will be played between December 6 and December 7. With a prize pool of €100,000, a Six Invitational 2026 spot, and SI Points at stake, doing well in Malta is extremely important for Europe's top flight rosters.

However, the final day of action will also host the grand final of the EU T2 Circuit. The best two Tier 2 teams in the region will meet for a share of the €15,000 prize pool as well as a spot to take part in the EML Six Invitational 2025 Last Chance Qualifier.

Tickets to attend the matches that will take place in Malta are already on sale as fans can purchase day or weekend tickets. Tickets to attend Saturday's action are €10 whereas tickets to attend on Sunday are €15. Meanwhile, the weekend tickets are €20. You can purchase them here.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.